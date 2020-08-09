Gostisbehere recorded two assists and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-1 round-robin win over the Lightning.

Saturday was Gostisbehere's first competitive game action since Mar. 10. The blueliner had knee surgery during the league's pause, but appears to be back to full health in time for the playoffs. Gostisbehere had a career-low 12 points in 42 contests this season due to his lingering knee injury, but he's just two years removed from a 13-goal, 65-point campaign in 2017-18.