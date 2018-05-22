Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Surges offensively with 65 points
Gostisbehere set a new career high with 65 points (13 goals, 52 assists) in 2017-18, and also averaged a new best of 21:27 of ice time in 2017-18.
With the emergence of Ivan Provorov, Gostisbehere had less eyes and pressure on him as he wasn't the only prolific young defensemen in Philadelphia, and he more than delivered with a monster offense year, with his .83 points-per-game mark tied for third best in the NHL of defensemen. The 25-year-old also has developed into a clear power play threat, as his 33 points on the man advantage led all defensemen, and his seven goals tied for first as well. Although the elite goal scoring that made headlines when Gostisbehere was a rookie has been dialed back -- he's scored 20 goals the last two seasons compared to 17 in his debut 64 game stint -- he's more than made up for the dip with his increased assist total. Ghost should continue logging over 20 minutes and having a lock down spot on the first power-play unit, and only time will tell if he can match his 65 point effort in 2018-19.
