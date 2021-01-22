Flyers coach Alain Vigneault revealed Friday that Gostisbehere tested positive for COVID-19 during training camp, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Gostisbehere was removed from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list Thursday, so he's been cleared to return to practice with his teammates, but he won't do so until the Flyers' return from their road trip next Friday. He'll likely need a few practices to get up to speed after being sidelined for so long, so Gostisbehere likely won't make his season debut until February.