Per general manager Ron Hextall, Gostisbehere is "under the weather" ahead of Saturday's matchup with New Jersey, John Boruk of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Gostisbehere's owners will hope he'll be able to recover in time to take on the Devils, as he's been fantastic this season, racking up nine goals and 32 points in 39 games. The Flyers should release another update on the 24-year-old blueliner's status following Saturday's morning skate.