DeAngelo picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

The blueliner snapped a five-game point drought with the performance, although DeAngelo's slump has lasted longer than that -- including Friday's effort, he has just one goal and six points in 15 games since the All-Star break while also sitting out two contests due to a suspension. The 27-year-old remains a threat with the man advantage though, and 16 of his 36 points on the season have come on the power play.