DeAngelo will require offseason hand surgery, according to Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal.

DeAngelo is eligible for unrestricted free agency in July after completing a one-year, $1.675 million contract with the Hurricanes. The 28-year-old blueliner generated three goals, 11 points, 44 shots on net and 18 blocked shots in 31 regular-season appearances during the 2023-24 campaign. DeAngelo also contributed two assists, 16 shots on goal, seven blocked shots and eight hits across nine playoff outings in 2024.