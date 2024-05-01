DeAngelo's (wrist) x-rays came back negative and the blueliner is expected to be available for Game 1 against the Rangers, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports Wednesday.

DeAngelo played in the last three games for the Canes while Brett Pesce (lower body) was unavailable. For now, DeAngelo should be in the lineup for Game 1, whenever it is announced, but will likely be relegated to the press box once Pesce, who is expected to return at some point versus New York, is cleared to play.