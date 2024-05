DeAngelo logged an assist and went minus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Rangers in Game 4.

DeAngelo has earned both of his helpers this postseason over the last three games. While he continues to see a bottom-four role due to the absence of Brett Pesce (lower body), DeAngelo isn't trusted to handle many minutes. In addition to two assists, he's managed 12 shots on net, six hits, five blocked shots, six PIM and a minus-2 rating over seven playoff appearances.