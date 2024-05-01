DeAngelo (wrist) is questionable for the start of the second round, per Luke DeCock of The Raleigh News & Observer on Wednesday.

DeAngelo was injured after absorbing a slash during Tuesday's 6-3 victory over the Islanders. That Game 5 win clinched the series for Carolina, so DeAngelo and the rest of the Hurricanes have some time to rest before their quest for the Stanley Cup resumes. If DeAngelo is available, then he might serve on the second or third pairing, but if Brett Pesce (lower body) is healthy as well, then DeAngelo is more likely to be scratched.