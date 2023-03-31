DeAngelo scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in a 5-4 overtime loss to Ottawa on Thursday.

DeAngelo isn't close to delivering 51 points (64 games) like he did last season. But he does have 41 points (11 goals, 30 assists), including 19 power-play points in 67 contests, and he has established a new career mark in shots (160). DeAngelo is plus-5 in his last nine games, which has helped improve a career-worst minus-23 on the season.