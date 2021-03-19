Konecny registered three assists and had four shots on goal in a 4-3 win over the Islanders on Thursday.

Konecny figured in on Philadelphia's first two goals that broke a scoreless draw in the second period. He nabbed his third apple of the night late in the final frame, setting up Oskar Lindblom's one-timer that put the Flyers ahead 4-3. Konecny has enjoyed a productive month of March, picking up 10 points (eight assists) in 10 games, including four multi-point efforts.