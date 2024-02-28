Sanheim tallied a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 6-2 victory over Tampa Bay.

Sanheim scored the game-winning goal in the final period for his eighth goal of the year. He added an assist on the final empty-net goal, made three hits, one shot on net, two blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in 23:43 of ice time. This was a back-to-back multi-point game for Sanheim and the fourth game in a row that he provided at least one point. Sanheim's recent performance has been very encouraging as a defenseman. If he can maintain this offensive production, he could become a valuable fantasy asset.