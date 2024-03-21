Sanheim lit the lamp during Tuesday's win against the Maple Leafs.
Sanheim has two points in his past three contests, and continues to log heavy minutes on the Flyers blue line, averaging 23:48 per game. He has a career-high 40 points through 68 games this season.
