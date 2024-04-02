Sanheim scored and posted a plus-1 rating during Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.
Sanheim continued to push his career-best total upward. He's up to 10 goals and 42 points through 75 games while averaging a career-high 23:50 of ice time per game. The opportunities are there for him to continue his production through the end of the season.
More News
-
Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Tallies goal in win•
-
Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Another multi-point effort•
-
Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Two points against Pens•
-
Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Helpers in consecutive contests•
-
Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Collects assist in win•
-
Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Deals shorthanded helper•