Sanheim logged an assist, three blocked shots and two PIM in Monday's 5-3 win over the Coyotes.

Sanheim has helpers in consecutive games and three assists over his last five outings. He also nearly had a goal in this contest, but it was called back on a review. Sanheim remains the Flyers' top overall blueliner. He's accumulated 29 points, 94 shots on net, 87 blocked shots, 34 PIM and a minus-15 rating through 53 games in a top-pairing role this season.