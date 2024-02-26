Sanheim produced a goal and an assist in Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Penguins.

The 27-year-old blueliner rounded out his line with two shots on net, four blocked shots, four PIM, one hit and a plus-3 rating. Sanheim has found a groove over the last couple weeks, delivering three goals and seven points over the last seven games, and he sits one point short of tying the career-high 35 he set back in 2018-19 during his first full season in the NHL.