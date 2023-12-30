Sanheim recorded a shorthanded assist and blocked two shots in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Sanheim has four helpers over his last five contests since he missed one game due to an illness. The 27-year-old blueliner has enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2023-24, racking up 25 points (four on the power play, two shorthanded) with 64 shots on net, 62 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over 34 outings. Sanheim should continue to see heavy minutes defensively, though his fantasy appeal is somewhat dimmed by his lack of power-play time in December.