Sanheim notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Kraken.

Sanheim endured a tough nine-game drought from Dec. 31 to Jan. 15, but he's bounced back a bit with three helpers over his last nine outings. His assist Saturday was on Sean Couturier's go-ahead goal in the third period, which ended up being the game-winner. Sanheim is at 28 points, 94 shots on net, 84 blocked shots, 41 hits, 32 PIM and a minus-16 rating through 52 outings. The Flyers have a variety of power-play options, so Sanheim's usage has been more purely defensive since early December, though he still occasionally sees time with the man advantage.