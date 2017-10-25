Sanheim recorded a third-period assist and logged 2:44 of power-play time (16:50 total) during Tuesday's 6-2 loss to Anaheim.

With Andrew MacDonald (lower body) on the shelf for an extended period of time, look for Sanheim to continue seeing regular minutes moving forward -- receiving power-play minutes was especially encouraging. Still, the rookie entered Tuesday's game averaging just 14:34 of ice time, and this was his first point of the season. Expect it to remain an uphill climb for Sanheim to establishing himself as a reliable fantasy asset in most settings.