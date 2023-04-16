Hill has recovered from his lower-body injury but may not dress Tuesday against the Kings.
Hill hasn't played since March 7 and dealt with a lower-body injury at the end of the regular season. He posted a 2.49 GAA and a .914 save percentage across 27 games during the regular season. Jonathan Quick will likely be the backup behind Laurent Brossoit on Tuesday.
