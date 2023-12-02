Hill (lower body) won't be in the lineup Saturday against Washington, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

Hill, who is considered day-to-day, left Thursday's 4-1 win over Vancouver after two periods of play due to a lower-body issue. He has posted an impressive 10-2-2 record this season with a 1.87 GAA and a .935 save percentage in 14 appearances. Jiri Patera, who was called up from AHL Henderson on Saturday, will serve as Logan Thompson's backup against the Capitals.