Hill will start in goal for Saturday's road game versus the Red Wings, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Hill will draw back in after sitting out the last three games. The 26-year-old allowed 11 goals over his three previous starts, going 0-2-1 in that span. The Red Wings have averaged 3.23 goals per game this season, good for 14th in the league, making this a moderately difficult opponent for Hill to turn things around against.