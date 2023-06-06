Hill stopped 29 of 31 shots in a 7-2 victory over Florida in Game 2 on Monday.

Vegas didn't need a solid outing from Hill, but he provided one all the same. Hill has been one of the best surprises of the 2023 playoffs, posting a 9-3 record, 2.06 GAA and .937 save percentage in 13 contests. Before this year, the 27-year-old hadn't logged a single NHL postseason game, and he didn't receive the opportunity to start in the playoffs for Vegas until the Golden Knights were missing Robin Lehner (hip), Laurent Brossoit (lower body) and Logan Thompson (lower body). Now Hill's helped Vegas pull within two wins of a championship.