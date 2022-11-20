Hill allowed four goals on 23 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

It was a back-and-forth game between the Pacific Division two most star-studded lineups. Hill wasn't quite up to the task, yielding a goal in each period, including the decisive tally from Connor McDavid in overtime. This was Hill's second straight defeat, dropping him to 5-1-1 on the year. He's added a 2.55 GAA and a .909 save percentage in seven outings. Logan Thompson seems to have settled in to starting two out of every three games, so Hill should be expected to play about once a week if that pattern holds.