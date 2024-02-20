Martinez notched three assists, two shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.

Martinez assisted on the Golden Knights' last three goals of the game, including one on the power play. He had gone four contests without a point entering Monday. Martinez's time to shine may be near a close -- Shea Theodore (upper body) was activated from long-term injured reserve but didn't play Monday. If Theodore returns Tuesday versus the Predators, Martinez will likely lose some ice time and his power-play role. Through 38 appearances, Martinez has 14 points, 56 shots on net, 125 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating as a defensive ace in a top-four role.