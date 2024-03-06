Martinez (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

The specific nature of Martinez's injury is a mystery, but he'll miss Vegas' next two games at a minimum now that he's on IR. With Martinez, who's picked up 16 points and 152 blocks through 45 contests this campaign, on the shelf, look for Ben Hutton or Daniil Miromanov to draw into the lineup versus Vancouver on Thursday.