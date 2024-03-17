Martinez (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Sunday, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.
Martinez appears to be ready to return to the lineup Sunday versus New Jersey following a four-game absence. He has compiled four goals, 16 points, 67 shots on net and 152 blocked shots in 45 contests this campaign.
