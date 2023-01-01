Martinez (undisclosed) was moved to injured reserve Sunday, per CapFriendly.

Martinez, who has missed the past two games, won't be eligible to play Monday against Colorado following the move to the IR list. Vegas has brought up defenseman Kaedan Korczak from AHL Henderson on Sunday. Brayden Pachal has been in the lineup for the Golden Knights for the past two contests. Martinez has five assists, 33 shots on goal, 132 blocks and 24 hits in 37 games this season.