Martinez recorded an assist, nine blocked shots and two hits in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Avalanche in Game 6.

Martinez set up William Karlsson's go-ahead goal in the first period. While that was Martinez's only contribution on offense, he led all skaters with nine blocks. The 33-year-old has been diligent on defense with 52 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 13 playoff contests. He's added four points, 22 shots on goal and 18 hits, but it's his shot-blocking prowess that makes him stand out.