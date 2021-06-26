Martinez played through a broken foot during the playoffs, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Martinez's injury didn't impact his willingness to sacrifice his body, as the 33-year-old blueliner racked up a whopping 72 blocked shots through 19 games during postseason play. Martinez is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, but it seems as though he and the Golden Knights have mutual interest in coming to terms on a new deal. The 33-year-old blueliner finished the 2020-21 campaign with nine goals, 32 points and 168 blocked shots through 53 contests.