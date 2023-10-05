Martinez will be out of action for the next two games with an upper-body injury suffered this week, according to Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
The injury is not considered long-term and Martinez could be ready for the start of the regular season Tuesday. The defenseman had three goals and 14 points in 77 games with the Golden Knights last season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Scores in Tuesday's win•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Tallies first goal of playoffs•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Helpers in consecutive contests•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Earns assist in win•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Gets on scoresheet with helper•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Deposits shorthanded goal•