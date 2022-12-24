Pietrangelo scored a goal on four shots, dished a power-play assist, blocked five shots and added two hits in Friday's 5-4 shootout win over the Blues.

Pietrangelo is up to five points (three on the power play) in four games since returning from a personal absence. The 32-year-old defenseman continues to lead the charge from the blue line with Shea Theodore (leg) sidelined. Pietrangelo has four goals, 26 points (10 on the power play), 61 shots on net, 63 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in 27 contests this season.