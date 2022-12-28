Pietrangelo notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal, three blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.

Pietrangelo continues to make an impact, especially with the man advantage. He has a goal and five assists during a five-game point streak, and four of those helpers have come on the man advantage. The talented defenseman is up to 27 points (11 on the power play), 63 shots on net, 66 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 28 appearances this season.