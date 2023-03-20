Pietrangelo recorded four assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 7-2 win over Columbus.

The veteran blueliner has been scorching hot lately. After failing to get onto the scoresheet in six straight games in late February and early March, Pietrangelo has broken out with a goal and 10 points over his last six contests. The surge has lifted him to nine goals and 45 points through 61 games on the season, and he's within striking distance of the career-high 54 points he recorded in 2017-18 with the Blues.