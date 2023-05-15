Pietrangelo logged an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Oilers in Game 6.

Pietrangelo missed Game 5 due to a suspension, but he was able to make an impact in Vegas' series-clinching win. The 33-year-old defenseman didn't have much offense in the second round, logging two assists over five contests. He's at seven helpers, 18 shots on net, 30 blocked shots, 16 hits, 21 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 10 playoff outings.