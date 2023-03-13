Pietrangelo tallied a goal and an assist in a 5-3 win over the Blues on Sunday.

Pietrangelo assisted on Jonathan Marchessault's goal early in the second period before tallying an empty-netter to seal the Vegas win. Pietrangelo has points in his last three games after he was held scoreless in his previous six contests. The 33-year-old blueliner has nine goals, 31 assists, 147 blocked shots, and a plus-5 rating through 58 games this season.