Pietrangelo posted a power-play assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

This was his first point in his second game back after missing six contests. The 34-year-old defenseman set up William Karlsson's second-period tally. Pietrangelo is up to 33 points, 141 shots on net, 160 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 64 appearances. He's been listed on the third pairing since his return, but Pietrangelo's usage aligns with a top-four blueliner, and he'll also continue to see power-play time.