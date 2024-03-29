Pietrangelo (illness) linked up with his teammates ahead of Saturday's road clash with Minnesota.

Pietrangelo could return to the lineup for the first time since March 17 against the Devils if given the all-clear. Prior to his absence, the veteran defenseman generated two goals and seven assists over his last 15 contests. If Pietrangelo does play Saturday, it would likely mean the end of Ben Hutton's time in the lineup, though Zach Whitecloud could also be in danger of missing out.