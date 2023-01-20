Pietrangelo scored a goal on six shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Pietrangelo ended his five-game point drought with a first-period tally. The 33-year-old has managed just two points over seven games in January, posting a minus-4 rating this month. He's up to five tallies, 29 points, 95 shots on net, 97 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating in 37 contests overall.