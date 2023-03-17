Pietrangelo logged an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Flames.

Pietrangelo has turned his offense up with a goal and five assists over his last five outings. The 33-year-old defenseman has nine goals, 32 helpers, 137 shots on net, 152 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 60 contests this season. He's got an outside chance at a 50-point campaign if he closes the year hot, and he's just three points shy of matching his total from 2021-22.