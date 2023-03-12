Pietrangelo picked up two assists in a 4-0 win over Carolina on Saturday.
Pietrangelo has points in two straight games (three assists), but had just seven points, including three goals, in 27 games prior. None of those points have come with the man advantage. Pietrangelo has been focused on shutting down opponents and not in the offensive zone. Sadly, that makes this four-time 50-plus point defender a fantasy afterthought.
