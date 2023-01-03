Pietrangelo recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

Pietrangelo helped out on the second of Nicolas Roy's second-period goals, which stood as the game-winner. Across his last eight games, Pietrangelo has a goal and six helpers, though he'd been held off the scoresheet in the last contests in December. The 32-year-old is up to four goals, 28 points, 72 shots on net, 77 blocked shots, 36 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 31 outings.