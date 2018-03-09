Tuch potted two even-strength goals in Thursday's 4-0 road win over the Red Wings.

0riginally selected by Minnesota 18th overall in the 2014 draft, Tuch has amassed 13 goals and 17 assists over 63 games as a rookie. The power winger is surprisingly nimble at 6-foot-4 and 222 pounds, and he's developing at a steady pace for the expansion club, so don't forget about him in drafts next fall.