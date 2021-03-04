Tuch scored a goal and dished an assist in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Wild.
Tuch opened the scoring just 2:03 into the first period. He followed it up by finding Jonathan Marchessault just after a power play expired in the second period for what would be the game-winning goal. The two-point effort gave Tuch nine tallies, seven helpers, 37 shots on net and plus-4 rating in 19 appearances. He's just one point shy of matching his total of 17 from 42 games last season.
