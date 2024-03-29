Mantha notched an assist, two shots on net, four hits and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Mantha set up Ivan Barbashev's go-ahead goal at 14:31 of the third period. This was Mantha's fifth assist over the last four games, though it came away from his usual linemates of William Karlsson and Pavel Dorofeyev. Mantha has six points over 11 contests with Vegas and is up to 40 points, 105 shots on net, 48 hits and a plus-10 rating through 67 outings this season.