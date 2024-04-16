Mantha will miss Tuesday's matchup with Chicago due to an undisclosed injury, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Mantha is reportedly considered day-to-day, so his absence may not linger into the postseason. Since joining the Knights at the trade deadline, the Quebec native has managed three goals and seven assists in 18 outings. Without Mantha in the lineup, Michael Amadio will return to action after having missed the previous two games as a healthy scratch.