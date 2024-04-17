Mantha (undisclosed) is expected to remain on the shelf against the Ducks on Thursday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Mantha was skating in a non-contact jersey Wednesday, which raises doubts regarding his availability for the postseason -- though he hasn't been officially ruled out for Game 1 yet. In his last 11 contests, the Quebec native notched two goals on 15 shots and seven helpers.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Anthony Mantha: Practices without contact•
-
Golden Knights' Anthony Mantha: Not playing against Hawks•
-
Golden Knights' Anthony Mantha: Generates helper Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Anthony Mantha: Tickles twine in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Anthony Mantha: Goal, assist in win•
-
Golden Knights' Anthony Mantha: Gathers helper in win•