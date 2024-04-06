Mantha scored a goal and added two hits in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Coyotes.

Mantha has scored in back-to-back games, and he has eight points over his last seven outings. The 29-year-old has built up chemistry with William Karlsson, leading to success in a middle-six role as the Golden Knights get comfortable with having three lines that can put up solid offense. Mantha has 23 goals, 43 points, 110 shots on net, 51 hits and a plus-12 rating through 70 contests overall this season.