Mantha scored a goal on three shots, dished a power-play assist and added two PIM in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

Mantha snapped an eight-game goal drought just 1:37 into the contest. He also reached the 20-assist mark on the year when he helped out on a William Karlsson tally early in the second period. Mantha has seven points over his last six outings, and he's up to 42 points, 109 shots on net, 49 hits and a plus-11 rating through 69 games between the Golden Knights and the Capitals this season.