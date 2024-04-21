Mantha (undisclosed) practiced without an injury designation Sunday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Matnha missed the final two games of the regular season, but he appears ready to go ahead of the Knights' playoff opener Monday versus Dallas. The 29-year-old winger had 23 goals and 44 points across 74 games this year between Vegas and Washington.
